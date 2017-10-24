Cardi Bey Talk: A Guide To All The Slippery Slang You Need To Know Before ‘Wet’ Drops

Global Grind

Beyoncé and Cardi B have been in the studio cooking up the kind of magic that’s sure to make the world, stop. Due to deliver a song tentatively titled “Wet,” we’re guessing this collaboration is going to get a little slippery.

Before you make a failed attempt at trying to keep up with the Bodak Princess and Houston’s trillest, take a second to flip through and learn the slang we’ve officially dubbed Cardi Bey Talk.

1. Tongue/Face/Brain

Lyric:“I need tongue, I need face/I need brain, concentrate” – “No Limit”

Translation: You gotta eat that thang up like groceries.

