WCW | Adrienne Bailon Taught Hubby Israel Houghton this Cookout Rule [VIDEO]

This Super Bowl weekend, we exclusively learned a private story that reveals what makes TV Host Adrienne Bailon the perfect wife. Check out the clip below.

During a rousing game of Black Card Revoked, the party game that tests one’s Black Culture Knowledge, “The Real” co-host showed off her 17% African heritage and nailed answers to questions like “Which celebrity would ladies most want to trap?”, “Who really needs their Black Card Revoked this year?”, and “What’s most liable to get you cussed out during the cookout?” Watch as the newly wed shares with our Online Editor Bobby Pen how she taught Israel Houghton how to play to Spades without commit this carnal sin, why Stacey Dash is reckless and why actor Michael B. Jordan would be the celeb she’d hook her single girlfriends up with.

