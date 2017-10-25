Mogul Talk: Gary Vee Asks, ‘Is Technology Changing Us Or Exposing’ Our True Selves?

Global Grind

Or maybe you’ve seen him on your timeline; Breaking down Snapchat’s rapid come-up, sharing the keys to practical marketing or dropping gems about how anyone can use the Internet as a tool for financial empowerment.

In his latest vlog, Gary answers the question, “Is technology changing or exposing us?”

His take: “I personally think that technology isn’t changing anything about us and that we’re just too afraid to admit to it… We are so full of shit it’s scary. And all that big technology is doing is exposing us, not changing us.”

From his perspective, it’s not a bad thing that everyone is staring at their screens all day.

Hit page 2 to hear Gary’s case for fully embracing the future of tech.

