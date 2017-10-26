Watch As The Men In Ciara’s Life Wish Her A Happy Birthday

Ciara celebrated her 32nd birthday surrounded by the warmth of her family on Wednesday.
The “Jackie” singer was showered with two special birthday messages, starting off with a sweet serenade from her three-year-old son, Future Zahir.
Next up was her Seattle Seahawks husband Russell Wilson, who took a break from his workout to wish his wife a happy birthday.
The Wilson’s topped off their night with a sushi lesson from the head chef at their favorite restaurant.
Happy birthday Ci-Ci!
