Massachusetts Mother Outraged After School Shaves Daughter’s Hair Off Without Permission

Massachusetts mother Denise Robinson is speaking out against her daughter’s school after her 7-year-old came home with a shaved head, Metro reports.

Robinson’s daughter, Tru, attends Little Heroes Group Home in Dracut, Massachusetts. The school assists Tru with her severe emotional issues, so she often stays overnight.

According to the school district, Tru’s hair was cut for non-specific ‘hygiene’ reasons.

“The program employs a diverse staff that is attentive to the needs of all children,” a statement from the school reads. “Decisions regarding grooming are based on a variety of factors, including hygiene.”

“I am very upset,” Denise told NECN. “And I’m not going to stop being upset, because I feel like my child was assaulted and violated.”

“There was no hygienical reason for them to shave my child’s head. There were no head lice. There were no bed bugs. There was no what I refer to as “rasta locks” going on,” she angrily explained to reporters.

“Her hair was two pony tails on the side on Saturday and it was braided in the ponytails and there was nothing wrong.”

SOURCE: METRO

