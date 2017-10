A few ago you may have been shocked to learn that Tina Campbell from Mary Mary went public with her decision to vote for Donald Trump. She even went on The Real to defend herself and made it very clear that she was tired of explaining her decision.

Well she may regret going public about her Trump vote altogether. Her team has had to now postpone her “It’s Personal Tour” due to lack of support and ticket sales.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: