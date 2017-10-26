Serena Williams’ Daughter Is Growing Right Before Our Eyes

Global Grind

Serena Williams just can’t get enough of her baby girl. — and neither can we.

On Thursday, the Tennis champ shared another adorable photo of her little bundle of joy and is it just us, or is Alexis getting bigger by the second?

Awww #SerenaWilliams baby girl is getting big! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 26, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

After giving birth to her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian on September 1, Serena hasn’t sharing gorgeous photos of her baby girl ever since. And we love her for it.

Keep clicking to see more pics of the one-month old beauty.

