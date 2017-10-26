Entertainment
Watch The Trailer For Marvel’s New Hulu Series ‘Runaways’

In less than one month, Marvel will unveil a new series titled Runaways, based on their comic of the same name. Premiering via Hulu, Runaways will tell the story of six teenagers (played by Allegra Acosta, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Rhenzy FelizAriela Barer, and Gregg Sulkin ) from different backgrounds, who team up to atone for their parents and discover the truth behind their origins. Check out the trailer up top and tune into Hulu on Nov. 21 for the series premiere.

