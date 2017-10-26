Nicki Minaj Quotes Kendrick Lamar When Talking Sexism In Hip Hop

Global Grind

Once again,had some thoughts about women in the rap game on Wednesday.

It all started when she posted a video of rapper Russ acknowledging her legacy.

People needa put more respect on @NICKIMINAJ name pic.twitter.com/gyPWpgZ6hg — Russ (@russdiemon) October 25, 2017

This was so nice of you my love, thank you 🙏🏽 https://t.co/FmQNaR3Gtf — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017

Nicki then had some words of her own.

In any field, women must work TWICE as hard to even get HALF the respect her male counterparts get. When does this stop? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017

The greats collaborated w/Drake, Kendrick & Jcole b/c they’re dope MC’s. They collab’d w/nicki cuz someone pulled a gun to their heads… 😴🤣 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017

Nicki also seemed to be mad that people were comparing her to newcomers when she’s been doing it big for ten years now.

Putting ppl in the same sentence as me after my 10 years of consistent winning. What are you teaching THEM? They’d never do this to a man. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017

Finally, Nicki quoted one of the biggest rappers out, hoping to get people’s attention. In 2010 Kendrick Lamar said, “Just realized. Moe niggaz hate nicki minaj than woman do. # yallniggazisreallypausewhenithinkaboutit.”

Kendrick’s tweet from 7 years ago. This is so telling. And scary. I’d have to wear some baggy pants n timbs for men to openly give props. https://t.co/r6fEjSJZPl — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017

Will it take Kendrick’s co-sign for people to take in Nicki’s words? We’ll keep you updated as more women fight for a name in the rap game.

