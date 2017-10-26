Angie Ange Hot Topic: Amazon Wants The Keys To Your House… [Watch]

Amazon just announced Amazon Key …a new way to deliver packages beyond your doorstep and actually through the door!!..But would you try it?..If so the hardware will cost you $249.99. Instead of packages being left on the doorstep, couriers would be able to electronically enter your home and place your package inside of your house and leave with the door locking behind them and a video being sent to you that alerts you when they have arrived and when they have left. Pretty cool concept but will users actually participate? Amazon is offering the service to Prime users beginning in November!

Check out how it works!

@AngieAnge hot topic… @amazon has a new delivery service called #amazonkey that will let couriers in your house to leave packages…👍🏾👎🏾?? — 93.9 WKYS (@939WKYS) October 26, 2017

