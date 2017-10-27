BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Inside

BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 – Inside

Photo by BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Inside

New Music: Migos feat. Cardi B, Nicki Minaj “Motor Sport” (preview)

Tonight Migo’s previewed there brand new song “Motor Sport” featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Looks like there is no beef after all between Nicki & Cardi. Be sure to look out for the full version on Culture 2 Coming Soon.

