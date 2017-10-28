Christette Michelle Reveals She Was Dropped From Her Label, Miscarriage & More

2017 started in controversy for Chrisette Michele. The singer performed at President Donald Trump inaugural ball and from their things have been crazy ever since. Michele revealed on social media that she has been dropped from her label, Capitol Records:

That she had a miscarraige:

Suicidal Thoughts:

But one of the things that got her through is Yoga:

And through it all he reminded a “Strong Black Woman.” Keep the homie Chrisette Michele in your prayers. Stay Stong!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: