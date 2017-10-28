Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Are You Ready For Supreme And Nike’s New NBA Jersey Collab?

Don't sleep.

Global Grind
Leave a comment

New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty


The biggest names in sportswear and streetwear are joining forces on behalf of the NBA.

SoleColector has the details:

In addition to an upcoming collection of Air Force 1 Mids, Nike is reportedly linking up with Supreme to produce a trio of officially licensed NBA jerseys.

While the collaboration hasn’t officially been announced, Twitter users DropsbyJay and py_rates are offering some early information on the release.

Hit the jump for info on pricing and release dates.

1 2Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos