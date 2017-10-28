Are You Ready For Supreme And Nike’s New NBA Jersey Collab?

Global Grind

The biggest names in sportswear and streetwear are joining forces on behalf of the NBA.

SoleColector has the details:

In addition to an upcoming collection of Air Force 1 Mids, Nike is reportedly linking up with Supreme to produce a trio of officially licensed NBA jerseys.

While the collaboration hasn’t officially been announced, Twitter users DropsbyJay and py_rates are offering some early information on the release.

Hit the jump for info on pricing and release dates.

Supreme x NBA Will B A Full Collab Including 3 Jerseys Which I’m Assuming Will Drop Along Side The Shooting Sleeve Confirmed By @py_rates pic.twitter.com/mFrNIQ8X9B — J (@DropsByJay) October 26, 2017

