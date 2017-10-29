Chrisette Michelle Has Been Suffering

A lot of people wrote Chrisette Michelle off after she decided to sing at Trump’s inauguration. But she has been through some things!!!

According to Christte’s IG…she had suicidal thoughts, suffered a miscarriage and was dropped by her label!

She posted this on the gram:

You don’t have to be a celebrity to fail, to fight, to struggle. Pain is universal… I went into the gym and trained like a body builder to try and push past the pain I was feeling. I’d run up hill and lift weights heavier then strong men.

I’d cry my way thru workouts. My trainer would cheer me up. God bless him. I pushed so hard and ate so much protein, I scarfed away my hurt. My old habits of binge eating disorder began to show themselves. Drinking maybe nothing but water for a day after a day of heavy intake. My trainer didn’t know it but he was feeding the demon that covered up hurt with food.

I had a long cycle. Something came out of me. It was my child. The one my love and I worked so hard on.

I never knew I could allow myself to be so broken that my physical body would break down. A miscarriage? Me?

This experience of a broken nation showed itself in my own physical body. That was when I knew I had to pull it together. Heal, Forgive. Just because I had a negative experience didn’t mean I had to become negative and broken.

When I lost my child I knew that it was time for me to become a #StrongBlackWoman

