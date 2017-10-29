Keyshia Ka’Oir Does Have Children And They Were At The Wedding

Keyshia Ka’oir is tired of people starting rumors about her children so she recently went on the is tired of people starting rumors about her children so she recently went on the

Breakfast Club to clear everything up.

As we know, folks have accused the new bride of having secret children in Jamaica, the country where she was born. She took to Twitter last week to deny these rumors, but admitted on the popular radio show that she does indeed have children who live in Atlanta with her and husband Gucci Mane .

Oh, and they all came to the wedding too!

“Gucci and I both have children. We do,” she said. “They all live with us,” she said of the kids. “And we have a blended family and we have fun and they are spoiled and they are happy.”

Keyshia didn’t go into many details, so we still don’t know how many kids she actually has. But she stressed that she keeps that private for a good reason.

“It’s a situation where I am proud to be a mother but, at the same time, I need it to be private,” Keyshia said.

“I don’t want them in the limelight. I don’t want them to be on social media. I need them to go to school and to just be children.”

There is nothing wrong with that!

Keyshia also said she doesn’t know how those secret kids rumors came about especially since she left the island when she was 10 after he father was killed.

Can people just let this woman be happy and live?

