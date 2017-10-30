Paul Manafort, Former Donald Trump Campaign Manger Surrenders To FBI

WOL News Desk

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager surrendered to FBI authorities Monday morning after the first charges in the ongoing invesitagtion by Robert Mueller. Former business associate Rick Gates also surrendered. The Justice Department appointed Mueller, who is the former director of the FBI as special counsel in May to lead the investigation to see if the Trump campaign was involved in any election wrongdoing.

Manafort was indicted on money laundering, tax and foreign lobbying charges.

Manafort, a veteran Republican strategist, joined the Trump campaign in March 2016 to help keep delegates from breaking with Mr. Trump in favor of establishment Republican candidates. Trump soon promoted him to chairman and chief strategist, a job that gave him control over day-to-day operations of the campaign.

Trump fired Manafort after reports that he received more than $12 million from a pro-Russia politician.

Source: NY Times

