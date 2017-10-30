Tyrese Dedicates Awkward Song To 10 Year Old Daughter

Tyrese Gibson hasn’t been shy at all about his current legal custody issues with his child’s mother. The R&B singer has been going back and forth to court for custody after an alleged incident of him brutally beating the 10 year-old girl after she took money from her piggy bank.

Over the weekend the singer had a show in Atlanta where he took the time to dedicate a special song to his beloved baby girl. The song choice has a few raising eyebrows though, take a listen.

Marvin Gaye ‘Let’s Get It On’ isn’t really the song that comes to mind when we’re talking daddy-daughter time but okay Tyrese.

The day after his performance though, he was granted a supervised visit with his daughter. According to reports they met at an office building in Van Nuys, CA and then had lunch, along with their court approved monitor, at the In-N-Out Burger across the street.

