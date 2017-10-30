This Is What Happened When Teyana Taylor Finally Met Janet Jackson

Teyana Taylor got the surprise of her life when she received aafter Taylor missed her concert due to flight delays. A few days later, Teyana made it to Janet’s concert where they had a face-to-face meeting that resulted one one epic boomerang moment on Instagram.

The cool kidzzzz 😎 #SOTWTour2017 #JANFAM A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on Oct 30, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

Janet Jackson embarked on 56-date “State Of The World” tour earlier this year and has been making headlines along the way. From her snatched post-pregnancy bod to her use of Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow, Ms Jackson still slaying.

