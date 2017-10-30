This Is What Happened When Teyana Taylor Finally Met Janet Jackson

Teyana Taylor got the surprise of her life when she received a face-time from Janet Jackson after Taylor missed her concert due to flight delays. A few days later, Teyana made it to Janet’s concert where they had a face-to-face meeting that resulted one one epic boomerang moment on Instagram.
Janet Jackson embarked on 56-date “State Of The World” tour earlier this year and has been making headlines along the way. From her snatched post-pregnancy bod to her use of Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow, Ms Jackson still slaying.
