Hello Beautiful Staff

Maria Borges attended the 2017 amFAR & The Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair at Skylight Clarkson Square in New York City on Saturday night. The Victoria’s Secret model showed up wearing a Balmain F/W 2017.

