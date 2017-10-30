EXCLUSIVE: Backstage Interview With Cardi B At The Morning Heat’s 3rd Anniversary Concert

This past weekend, The Morning Heat celebrated their 3rd year on the radio! A bunch of Detroit artists hit the stage along with Moneybagg Yo, Yo Gotti….and the girl of the year, Cardi B!

Want juicy news at your fingertips? Text HOT1075 to 71007 join our text club!

In a quick backstage interview with Big Greg from The Morning Heat and Cardi B, she shared her excitement over her recent engagement, the difference between striving for number one and being number one, as well as when we can expect the album to drop.

Watch the full interview below.





Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.