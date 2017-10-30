EXCLUSIVE: Backstage Interview With Cardi B At The Morning Heat’s 3rd Anniversary Concert

Photo by

National
Home > National

EXCLUSIVE: Backstage Interview With Cardi B At The Morning Heat’s 3rd Anniversary Concert

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

This past weekend, The Morning Heat celebrated their 3rd year on the radio! A bunch of Detroit artists hit the stage along with Moneybagg Yo, Yo Gotti….and the girl of the year, Cardi B!

Want juicy news at your fingertips? Text HOT1075 to 71007 join our text club!

In a quick backstage interview with Big Greg from The Morning Heat and Cardi B, she shared her excitement over her recent engagement, the difference between striving for number one and being number one, as well as when we can expect the album to drop.

Watch the full interview below.


#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop

10 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop

Continue reading EXCLUSIVE: Backstage Interview With Cardi B At The Morning Heat’s 3rd Anniversary Concert

#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop

The two rappers are tearing up the scene with their new found love for one another.

Stay up-to-date by following us on FacebookTwitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit. 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos