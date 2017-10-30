FAB FINDS: Keep It Stylish And Sporty With The Sock Sneaker Trend

Hello Beautiful

The athletic industry has crossed over into the high fashion world with collaborations and creations that athletes and consumers alike adore.

Black n gold, my favorite! thanks nike. #nikelab #nikebalmain A post shared by All DAY (@djwordy) on Jun 19, 2016 at 9:40pm PDT

Balenciaga has a slick, sleek, sock, sneaker and one can’t deny that it’s one sexy shoe. However, it’s $695.00.

However, if you think these were pricey, thex ADIDAS Originals collaboration is even more so. Check out these sock sneakers that cost over $1000.00 on the next page.

