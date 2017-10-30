CONGRATS! Keke Wyatt Welcomes New Baby

has welcomed the newest member of her family and she’s sharing her new bundle’s first days with the world.

It’s been an eventful week for Keke, who showed fans just a few days ago that she was in the hospital. The singer, who is the matriarch of a sizeable brood, snapped a selfie from her hospital bed while wearing a full face of makeup. Although she looked fairly relaxed, Keke told her fans in the caption that she was having a “long day!”

Long day!!!🙏🏻🤦‍♀️😓 A post shared by Keke Wyatt (@keke_wyatt) on Oct 26, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

Keke didn’t explicitly state that she was in labor, but her followers had a feeling that she was about to give birth! She confirmed the suspicion earlier today with a post.

Keke skimped on the details about the baby, who can only be seen from the back. It doesn’t seem like the siren is taking any maternity leave as she informed her followers that she’s already back at work. Since she is filming there’s a good chance the baby will be seen on TV.

Congratulations to KeKe and her family!

RELATED STORIES:

WATCH: Keke Wyatt Responds To Estranged Husband’s Divorce Statement

Keke Wyatt Says Her Husband Wants A Divorce

Keke Wyatt Silences The Critics ‘If You Think I Am Crazy, That Is Your Opinion’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Also On 93.9 WKYS: