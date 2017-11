RPMS Staff

Your browser does not support iframes.

In light of the recent indictments of Trump campaign aides Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, Russ asked you to call in and share songs you really don’t want to hear if you went to jail. Listen above to find out what they are!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!