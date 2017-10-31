Truck Rams Pedestrians On NYC West Side Highway Bike Path

Several people have been killed, after a white pickup truck drove down the West Side Highway bike path in New York City for serval blocks. According to police, the driver drove his vehicle on the wrong side of the West Side Highway then on the the bike path. Once he stopped, he got out of the car with what police said was a gun, and was shot by officers. Authorities are still investigating the incident and are considering terrorism as part of the investigation.

