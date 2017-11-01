OVO Chubbs Partners With Remy Martin For Official OVO Fest After Party In Toronto For Caribana 2017

OVO Chubbs Partners With Remy Martin For Official OVO Fest After Party In Toronto For Caribana 2017

Photo by OVO Chubbs Partners With Remy Martin For Official OVO Fest After Party In Toronto For Caribana 2017

Dominique Da Diva
Home > Dominique Da Diva

Cardi B & Offset Offset May Get $1 Million For Wedding Special

Dominique Da Diva
Leave a comment
OVO Chubbs Partners With Remy Martin For Official OVO Fest After Party In Toronto For Caribana 2017

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Everyone wants a piece of #BardiSet! The newly engaged couple may get a fat check if they decide to walk down the aisle on national television. According to multiple reports, a number of networks are interested in airing a wedding special. BET and VH1’s Mona Scott-Young went back and forth about it on social media. Which would sorta kinda make sense since the #1 hit Bronx rapper did leave VH1’s Love & Hip Hop NY to seriously pursue her music career.

Either way, would you be watching? We can’t help but think this wedding would have the most lit reception ever! Get a better look at that 8 ct. rock on her finger!

 

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos