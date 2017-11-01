Cardi B & Offset Offset May Get $1 Million For Wedding Special

Everyone wants a piece of #BardiSet! The newly engaged couple may get a fat check if they decide to walk down the aisle on national television. According to multiple reports, a number of networks are interested in airing a wedding special. BET and VH1’s Mona Scott-Young went back and forth about it on social media. Which would sorta kinda make sense since the #1 hit Bronx rapper did leave VH1’s Love & Hip Hop NY to seriously pursue her music career.

Either way, would you be watching? We can’t help but think this wedding would have the most lit reception ever! Get a better look at that 8 ct. rock on her finger!

