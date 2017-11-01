Tyrese Has Emotional Breakdown, “Please don’t take my baby away!”

Tyrese has been very transparent via social media sharing his frustrations with his current custody battle with his 10 -year-old daughter and her mother, Norma.

Do remember according to court documents, Norma was granted a temporary restraining order against Tyrese and was granted legal and physical custody of their daughter. Norma accuses Tyrese of abusing Shayla and along with the restraining order, the Fast and Furious star must stay 100 yards away from his daughter. In the documents, Norma alleges that on Aug.19 the actor “went into a rage, pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other. ”

Tyrese posted an emotional breakdown to having to spend $1300 a month, going broke with no help or support from any of his celebrity friends and no longer being hired in Hollywood.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: