Tessa Thompson was the target of racist fans when they found out she would be playing the traditionally white character, Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok. I sat down with Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo who defended their co-star from the “twitter trolls.” Mark Ruffalo also talks about smashing out White Supremacy and Chris shares a great story from his childhood.

