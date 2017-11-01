Breast Cancer Awareness Resources

The month of October was Breast Cancer Awareness month and earlier this week, we spoke with Dr. Regina Hampton about Breast Cancer stats in the DC area.

Fore more information on these resources, check the links below:

http://breastcaredc.org/

http://dchweb.org/

https://www.cherryblossomintimates.com/

Dr. Regina Hampton is also the Medical Director and co-founder of Breast Care for Washington, a nonprofit dedicated to providing access to screening mammography regardless of the ability to pay. The facility opened in May 2014 and is the only 3D mammography facility east of the Anacostia in Ward 8, which has the highest mortality rate of breast cancer in the District of Columbia. This facility has the distinction of being located within a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) so patients can get comprehensive care in one location.

