Could this be a new trend??? A Philadelphia couple recently got engaged and decided to use their social media to gain sponsorship for their wedding. They created the hashtag #LookingForWeddingSponsors after posting their engagement photo and immediately started getting DM’s from jewelers, bike shops, and make up artists. Could this work for you and your bae?? Check Out the story!

