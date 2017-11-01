Wendy Williams Emotionally Recalls Her On-Air Faint: “It Was Really Scary”

Audiences were shocked when TV hostfell on live TV during a segment on Tuesday’s show.

The 53-year-old returned quickly after the scare, saying she was overheated in her costume.

After the clips went viral, Wendy returned to TV to give fans insight into the stunning moment.

“It was scary,” she told her audience with tears in her eyes. “It was really scary.”

After the fall, paramedics checked Williams’ vitals and discovered she was low on electrolytes but her blood pressure was ‘fine.’

“I’m a 53-year-old middle-aged woman going through what middle-aged women go through if you know what I mean,” she described. “The costume got hot. All the sudden right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire.”

“I want to thank you all for your tweets and your flowers and my colleagues in this game on TV, I got all of your well wishes,” she said.

