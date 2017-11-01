Student Gives Horrifying Account After Roommate Smeared Bloody Tampons On Her Belongings, Made Her Feel Unwelcome

The University of Hartford was forced to respond to troubling allegations after a student was accused of spreading bodily fluids on her roommates belongings and bullying, to force her roommate out.

The school’s president, Greg Woodward, issued a statement condemning the alleged incident after the victim spoke out in a Facebook post on Monday.

“Let me be clear: the accused student’s behavior was reprehensible and does not reflect the values of our institution,” Woodward wrote.

You really should be using this photo of brianna brochu. She’s a criminal pic.twitter.com/Dcs5HGgEiu — ❁k❁ (@kathmeann) November 1, 2017

According to the Hartford Courant, Brianna Rae Brochu, 18, was arrested on Saturday and charged with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace. She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The alleged victim who is a Black freshman at the university, said Brochu’s behavior towards her has been less than welcoming since the beginning of the school year. “I kind of felt unwanted and she was giving off vibes,” Chennel Rowe said in an interview with FOX 61. Police ordered the two to not contact one another.

Rowe accused Brochu of multiple disturbing acts, which include rubbing bloody tampons on her book bag, spitting in her coconut oil, adding moldy clam dip to her lotion and placing her toothbrush in places “where the sun doesn’t shine.”

On October 17, Rowe began moving her belongings into another room when she was approached by a resident assistant who showed her Instagram videos of Brochu bragged about taunting her.

“Finally did it yo girl got rid of her roommate!! After 1 ½ month of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions… putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine, and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie,” one of the posts read.

Brochu apparently told police that her lashing out was a result of retaliation. She claims Rowe was “hostile” posted multiple Snapchat videos of her sleeping and made fun of her snoring. She retains that she requested a room change on October 11, but was denied. She admitted to police that she licked several of Rowe’s utensils and smeared bodily fluid on her belongings but denied taunting her on Instagram.

Rowe told Fox 61 that she suffered immense throat pain and was frustrated with how the administration handled the situation. On Monday she took to Facebook where she summarized her account of the events

This week, school officials met with Rowe, her family and other concerned student body organizations, the Courant reports.

“We will continue to offer support and assistance to her, as well as any other student that feels threatened, victimized, or uncomfortable on our campus,” Woodward wrote in his message to the college’s community.

But Rowe believes if the roles were reversed, the school would have handled things much differently because of her race.

“I probably would’ve been locked up. A whole of a bunch of stuff would’ve been done quickly,” Rowe said.

SOURCE: Hartford Courant, FOX 61

