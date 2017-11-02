Calls Grow To Fire Radio Host For Derogatory Comment About Frederica Wilson

NewsOne

Florida Democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson has exhibited courage in her stand against President Donald Trump. But many times for Black women of power, there’s a consequence for being outspoken in the political environment that Trump created.

READ MORE: WATCH: Trump’s Dangerous Rhetoric About Black Women Must End

Wilson was on the receiving end of verbal abuse from a Los Angeles radio host who ironically is set to enter the National Radio Hall of Fame on Thursday among a group of inductees that includes Fox News host Sean Hannity, another Trump defender.

Rep. Maxine Water (D-Calif.) was among those spearheading the call to fire Bill Handel, who called Wilson a “whore” several times during a broadcast, LA Weekly reported.

“We think this name-calling is undermining and disparaging of Black women,” Waters said. She added that these types of verbal assaults have “escalated under the leadership of this president.”

Handel also called Wilson “a cheap sleazy Democrat whore” on Oct. 20. His remark stemmed from Wilson’s revelation that the president made insensitive remarks in a condolence phone call to Gold Star widow Myeshia Johnson.

Handel tried to walk back his vicious name-calling after coming under fire, saying he misspoke and intended to call her a “media whore,” according to LA Weekly.

READ MORE: Pattern Emerges Of White Supremacists Threatening African Americans Who Criticize President

Meanwhile, The Color of Change launched a petition campaign calling on iHeartMedia to fire Handel. The radio personality and KFI AM 640 have long used their platform on Los Angeles radio to disparage Black people and Black culture, according to the petition.

SEE ALSO:

Maxine Waters’ Call At Women’s Convention For Trump Impeachment Not Far Fetched

How Trump’s Lies About Rep. Frederica Wilson And Myeshia Johnson Could Lead To Impeachment