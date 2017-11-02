News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Tammy Rivera’s Definitive List Of Best TV Throwbacks—Ever

Did she miss anything?

Global Grind
Leave a comment


If you follow Tammy Rivera or her husband Waka Flocka on social media, you know the reality star-turned-singer is a real TV buff. During a recent visit to Global Grind, Charlie’s mom had a lot to say about classic TV and what she believes are the best throwback sitcoms ever.

See which shows made her list up top and if you missed Tammy’s full interview, where she talks Meet The Flockas, hardworking Black men, following her dreams, “All These Kisses,” and more, don’t miss that here.

Rihanna and Lewis Hamilton on boat in Barbados

Island Gal: Rihanna's Hottest Bikini Pics

13 photos Launch gallery

Island Gal: Rihanna's Hottest Bikini Pics

Continue reading Island Gal: Rihanna’s Hottest Bikini Pics

Island Gal: Rihanna's Hottest Bikini Pics

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos