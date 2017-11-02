Introducing Phae-Mar: Did Phaedra Parks & Shemar Moore Make It Instagram Official?

HelloBeautiful Staff

Remember that episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” whereandwere forced to make out?

Well it looks like they may have slid into each other’s DM’s after their appearance because the two looked really cozy together in a recent Instagram post by Parks.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star posted a photo of her snuggling into Moore’s neck, captioning it: “The look on #bae face when you tell him tonight is your night.”

Parks who still holds down the fort at her Atlanta law firm, was gave her alleged bae a boost of affirmation because his new series SWAT premieres on CBS Thursday evening.

We’re going to keep these two on watch.

What do you think beauties? Have they entered into full blown coupledom?

