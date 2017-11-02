How Did You Get Here?: Hip Hop Rapper B.o.B Doesn’t Believe There Were Slave Ships

“Have you ever seen a slave ship?” The Atlanta native captioned a video posted to his IG, that allegedly explains that White people manipulate time.

“When the European came to power, what he did is change up chronology and geography, or the time-space coordinates, to disorientate us. So we don’t know where we at,” the video’s dashiki fresh star, explains.

At some point, BOB cuts in to show a map where he claims the directions north and south were manipulated.

Reporter for The Root, Michael Harriot, dug up some research and discovered, this map is not a real map at all–in fact–it’s a map from the St. Louis World Fair AKA not real.

You can watch the FAKE NEWS below:

MORE TOP STORIES

Q+A: ‘Flip Or Flop Fort Worth’ Stars Bring Their Military Veteran Melanin To HGTV

Donna Brazile Says Hillary Clinton Stole The Nomination From Bernie Sanders

Also On 93.9 WKYS: