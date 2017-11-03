Vincent Herbert Wants Marriage Counseling, Tamar Doesn’t

So Tamar and Vincent are headed for divorce -but not so fast! Word is that Vincent doesn’t want to go through with the divorce at all and is willing to do whatever it takes. *Cues Awwww*

Vincent reportedly wants the both of them to seek marriage counseling and is refusing to even disgust custody arrangements for their son Logan because he doesn’t believe arrangements need to be made at all.

Tamar has been extremely quiet about the reports but I guess we will just have to see if these two can work things out.

