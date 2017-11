Global Grind

Instead of visiting a senior citizens home to perform the same old, traditional records that they probably hear every week — one brave guy decided to switch up entertainment night by performing Khia ‘s “My Neck, My Back” for the unsuspecting crowd.

#throwbackthursday y'all remember this joint 😂#tbt #myneckmyback A post shared by 🤓 (@k5grizzly) on Nov 2, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

The funny thing is, the senior citizens don’t seem to mind Khia’s raunchy lyrics when they’re in acoustic form. Have we been introduced to a new karaoke night classic?

You be the judge.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: