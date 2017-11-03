Weekend Roundup: Art, Psychics, Beer, & More!



Start November with a bang! It’s officially holiday season and there are so many things to do.

Whether you’re looking to enjoy the work of local artists or check out the latest release at the theater or on DVD this weekend, you have options! A lot of them.

Here are a few of our favorites in the latest Weekend Roundup:

New to Theaters

Thor: Ragnarok

A Bad Moms Christmas

New to Redbox

War For The Planet of the Apes

The Dark Tower

FRIDAY – Nov. 3

Cocktails and Choreo

You’ve never experienced a dance class like this before! Click Here for more information.

InLight Richmond

Don’t miss the 10th annual InLight Richmond. 2017’s theme is the Electric Carnival, a street festival held on Broad Street in 1901. Expect to see all kinds of illuminated artwork including videos, projections, installations, and sculptures. Click Here for more information.

SATURDAY – Nov. 4

Gingerbread Stout release party at Hardywood

Hardywood is throwing a release party for its famous Gingerbread Stout beer. There will be 8 varieties available. Enjoy food trucks and live music. Click Here for more information.

Art 180 “My Reality” Exhibition

Don’t miss this groundbreaking exhibition and virtual reality installation created by teens impacted by the juvenile justice system in Richmond, VA. “My Reality” is currently open to the public until November 17. Click Here for more information.

SUNDAY – Nov. 5

Family Arts Day Celebration

University of Richmond presents a FREE arts-centered family fun day with hands-on art activities and refreshments.

Click Here for more information.

Psychic Festival

Don’t miss the largest Psychic Festival in Virginia! Meet individually with Psychics, Tarot Readers, Astrologers, Healers and more! All proceeds benefit The Baby Girl Project and the 42nd school for the children in Kenya! Click Here for more information.

