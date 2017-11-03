Entertainment
Would You Soak In A Fried Chicken-Scented, Drumstick-Shaped KFC Bath Bomb?

...Because one exists.

KFC To Stop Using Trans Fats

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty


KFC is out of its chicken lovin’ mind—at least, we think so.

The fast food chain paired with Village Vanguard, the brand behind soup baths, to create their own bath bomb. According to the Metro, it’s drumstick-shaped and made from 11 spices and herbs that will have you smelling finger lickin’ good. But ‘chicken smell bathing powder’ is not available to just anyone—you have to be 1 of 100 people chosen in a lottery process only taking place in Japan.

So far, the chicken powder has gotten mixed reviews. Some hate its very existence:

Like, really hate it:

And others, not so much:

Let us know how you feel about soaking in a fried chicken bath bomb.

