The Weeknd recently broke up with Selena Gomez after 10 months together!

First he was with model Bella Hadid for over a year. Then he and Selena were spotted EVERYWHERE!!! At first people thought it was a publicity stunt for their new song. But the relationship persisted…for 10 months!!! But it looks like he is done with girls for now!!! But he has found new love…with a brand new adopted puppy!!

handsome devil 🖤😈 A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Nov 2, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

