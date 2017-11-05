Another Break-up For Mariah Carey!

Relationships are hard for Mariah Carey!

Her and Nick Cannon called it quits! Then she started dating her billionaire boo…who she was engaged to! That relationship went sour (though Mimi kept the GINORMOUS engagement ring!!) The she started dating her backup dancer Bryan…they broke up…then got back together!

Now Mariah and her manager of 3 years Stella Bulochnikov have decided to go their separate ways over the daily management aspect! But Stella is still going to keep a check coming in as her and Mariah have several business ventures in the works!

