Multiple Deaths Reported In A Church Shooting Outside San Antonio

Multiple Deaths Reported In A Church Shooting Outside San Antonio [Video]

At Least 27 Dead & More Injured

At least 27 people have been killed after a gunman opened fire at a church in Texas during Sunday services. The shooting occured at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Sutherland Springs is about 30 miles east of San Antonio, Texas.

Police confirmed that at least 27 people had died and everal others are reported to be injured.

