UPDATE: Officials ID Shooter After He Killed At Least 26 In South Texas Church

The man responsible for the deadly shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, has been identified as Devin Kelley. It’s being reported that he has killed at least 26 people — ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old — and wounded 20, authorities say.

According to the Daily Beast, here’s what we know about Kelley:

Kelley, 26, was a resident of New Braunfels, a suburb of San Antonio, according to public records.

Kelley was married and his mother-in-law listed a P.O. box in Sutherland Springs as a mailing address.

A LinkedIn account appearing to belong to Kelley describes him as serving in the U.S. Air Force from his 2009 high-school graduation until 2013,

As we previously reported, Kelley was found dead at the scene, but the circumstances around his death have yet to be revealed to the media.

The Daily Beast also noted that a week before he committed the worst massacre at a place of worship in American history, Kelley posted a photo of an assault rifle to Facebook with the caption: “She’s a bad bitch.”

The Daily Beast also reported that one of the fatalities was the pastor’s 14-year-old daughter Annabelle Pomeroy. Her father Frank Pomeroy was not at the First Baptist Church during the time of the shooting because he was out of town in Oklahoma.

Pomeroy told ABC News that Annabelle “was one very beautiful special child.”

