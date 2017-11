Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

In today’s Danni’s Dish, we talked about Nene Leakes fat shaming Porsha after last night’s #RHOA, Tyrese being Tyrese and the future Thot Of The Year award that Blac Chyna has hopped into the lead with!

