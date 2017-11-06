Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith Attempt To Save Us From Cyrese

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably pretty well aware of Tyrese Gibson’s latest custody battle and financial woes as he has been very vocal about it all over his social media platforms.

From tweeting, to long IG captions and Facebook Live videos of emotional breakdowns, Tyrese is taking being transparent to a whole new level. Over the weekend, his celebrity friends Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith came to the rescue for Tyrese and for the American people who are tired of his rants. The couple allegedly gave him $5 Million in support of his legal fees for his daughter and to keep his family afloat! In return, they asked him to keep his business off of social media. What did Tyrese do you ask? …Tell everyone on social media:

You mean to tell me you can shut up for FIVE MILLION DOLLARS? Someone loan me $5 Million and see if I ever talk to you guys again. LOL!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: