A Brief History Of Schoolboy Q And Tyler The Creator Clowning One Another Online

have a friendship like no other. Though many of us express how close we are to our kinfolk by being more rude to them than anyone else on the planet, Q and Tyler constantly take this approach to another level. Knowing both of their personalities from the artists' respective Snapchats and interviews, it's not super surprising that the two spend their days clowning one another online. From Twitter spats back and forth to commenting on almost every Instagram picture the other posts, the internet can always count on these Los Angeles-based rappers to give us a good laugh at their expense.

It feels like Tyler and Q have been going in on each other for as long as social media has existed. Though everyone who’s fans of the musicians is aware that every exchange is nothing but jokes, there have been a few articles from confused bloggers thinking the ridiculousness stems from an actual place of hatred rather than never-ending love. Probably their first heavily publicized “beef” online was seen in the beginning of 2014, when the two held a long back and forth on Twitter that went from Tyler simply saying hi to Schoolboy making a whole story about having sexual relations with his mama. It was in that moment we knew the jokes would not be stopping any time soon.

There’s really too many comments, tweets, and other material online to compile every single time Tyler The Creator and Schoolboy Q have made hilariously rude comments toward the other in a public forum–but if you’ve missed a few or just wanna relive the fun, take a look at some of the funniest clowning between the two below.

1. “YOUR NEW ALBUM IS F***ING TRASH”

2. “Weak a** keys u always play…we over it already”

3. “I sent yo momma a d**k pic”

4. “JUST CAUSE YOU AINT GOT NO F***ING FRIENDS”

5. “ASHY KNEES”

@fucktyler Hi African last name — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) March 24, 2014

@ScHoolBoyQ FUCK YOU ASHY KNEES — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) March 24, 2014

@ScHoolBoyQ ACTUALLY MY DAD IS THE AFRICAN ONE. AND MY MOM ONLY SMASH NIGGAS THAT KNOW WHAT LOTION IS. SORRY Q. — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) March 24, 2014

6. “Tyler & rocky didn’t wanna get bodied”

Tyler & rocky didn't wanna get bodied….. https://t.co/wGrZMumvAO — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) August 5, 2017

YOU FAT LYING BITCH I MADE THAT BEAT SPECIFICALLY FOR YOU AND YOU SAID " EHH, NAH" SO I KEPT IT YOU DIRTY NIGGA https://t.co/QkkN5pgNr1 — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 6, 2017

7. “U NEED TO RETIRE”

8. “you mad cause yo dirty ass aint my type”

9. “GARBAGE TRASH STOP NOW”

10. “we don’t care b**cH”

I swear Q stays messing with somebody 😂 pic.twitter.com/YC3WJhAGs4 — Emma Landis (@_happyemmaafter) June 29, 2017

11. “SHUT YO MUSTY A** UP”

I'm telling you lmao pic.twitter.com/GHjc3hTNR1 — Emma Landis (@_happyemmaafter) July 12, 2017

But in the end, they’re supportive of each other *crowd awws*…everyone loves a happy ending.

