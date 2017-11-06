The Queen Of Shade Is Back: NeNe Leakes Rips Porsha, Kenya & Sheree In Under A Minute

She’s back! After giving her peach a rest for a season or two,made herlast night followed by a shady appearance on Watch What Happens Live. The RHOA veteran held no punches when asked about her failed friendship with Porsha and then some. “I’ll respond to all of those b*tches,” NeNe said jumping at the opportunity to respond to her cast mate’s shade.

1. “I thought Kenya took a personal attack and she would not appreciate if I attacked her.”

2. “Porsha saying I look different, she does too, she’s gained a lot of weight.”

3. Sheree is saying that she would never tell me anything, I wouldn’t be the 1…2…3….4…5…100, well I would tell you right away the wig is a no.”

Watch it go down below:

I’M BALD! 👀 #NeneLeakes GATHERED them on #WWHL last night! #RHOA A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@therealhousewivesofatlanta) on Nov 6, 2017 at 5:32am PST

