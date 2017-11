Virginia Voting Information:

Democrat Lt. Govenor Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie are in a heated close race to succeed Virginia’s Democratic governor, Terry McAuliffe. Donald Trump has publically campagined for Gillespie while former President Barack Obama hit the front lines with Northam a couple weeks ago.

Maryland: Click Here

Virginia: Click Here

Washington D.C: Click Here

