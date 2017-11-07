News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Former Major League Baseball Pitcher Roy Halladay Dies In Plane Crash In Gulf Of Mexico

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies

Source: Rich Schultz / Getty


According to CBS and other outlets, one time Philadelphia Phillies great Roy Halladay has passed away today in a small plane crash off the Gulf of Mexico.

 

Halladay is a former eight-time All-Star pitcher for the Blue Jays (1998-2009) and the Phillies (2010-2013). He won the Cy Young Award in 2003 and 2010.

Halladay is survived by his two children and his wife, Brandy. We will keep you updated with any news regarding this story.

Source: CBS Philadelphia

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

5 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

Roy Halladay

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos