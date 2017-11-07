Jill Scott Calls It Quits After One Year Of Nuptials

HelloBeautiful Staff

Three time Grammy-Award winnerhas officially split from her husband of 15 months, according to BOSSIP

The soul singer filed divorce papers on September 15, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and “inappropriate marital conduct that such further cohabitation would be unsafe and improper,” according to the outlet.

Scott, 45, married Mike Dobson, 49, in a June 2016 secret ceremony much to the surprise of her fans and supporters.

The grounds listed in Scott’s divorce petition could range anywhere from meaning cruel treatment, infidelity, verbal or physical abuse or sexual impropriety, according to Tennessee law, where the couple exchanged their vows.

Dobson, who spoke to BOSSIP, maintains none of the above happened in their relationship. He told the outlet that he was “blindsided” by the news, even though court documents listed the couple’s separation date as September 5.

“She’s an evil woman,” Dobson said in the interview. “I’m telling you. It’s like what Jill Scott wants, Jill Scott gets. People are in her ear, and if someone comes in to challenge the dumb s**t, they made me be the bad guy and that got me outta there.”

Dobson also said that the couple decided to live separately while they worked on their marriage, agreeing to continue wearing their wedding rings.

“She’s got issues. There’s no men in that family, there’s only women. And when a man comes in, it’s like a challenge,” he continued.

On the divorce petition, Scott listed her occupation as a writer and PhD student, marking Dobson as unemployed. He told BOSSIP that Scott tried to smear his name by doing so, saying he’s maintained a job with the city of Atlanta since 2011. She also asked the court to enforce an existing prenup agreement between the couple.

Dobson also warned that he’s geared up to fight dirty.

“She likes to emasculate men – that’s her problem,” he said. “I told her, she’s from Philly, but I’m from New York, and if you want to try to disgrace me, try to slander me, I can fight dirty.”

This is Scott’s second divorce. She was previously married to Lyzell Williams from 2001-2007. She shares an eight-year-old son named Jett from her previous relationship with drummer John Roberts. Scott and Dobson have no children together.

